‘Thank You:’ Diana Ross releasing first new original studio album in more than 20 years in September

Decca Records/Universal Music Group

She’s coming out…with her first studio album of new original songs in more than 20 years.

Diana Ross will release Thank You on September 10. The legendary singer recorded the album in her home studio during the pandemic shutdown, and collaborated with a lineup of producers and songwriters who’ve created hits for Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Ed Sheeran, Usher, Justin Bieber, Sam Smith, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Rihanna.

“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time,” says Ms. Ross in a statement. The songs are described as being about “happiness, appreciation, joy.”

“I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart,” Diana adds.

The upbeat first single, “Thank You,” is out now.

Diana’s last album of new, original songs, as opposed to covers, was 1999’s Every Day Is a New Day.

Here’s the track listing for Thank You:

“Thank You”

“If the World Just Danced”

“All Is Well”

“In Your Heart”

“Just In Case”

“The Answer’s Always Love”

“Let’s Do It”

“I Still Believe”

“Count On Me””

“Tomorrow”

“Beautiful Love”

“Time to Call”

“Come Together”

