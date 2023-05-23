“Thank God” Lauren Daigle’s got herself a wedding song

ABC/Eric McCandless

Lauren Daigle performed her latest hit, “Thank God I Do,” on American Idol’s finale Sunday, May 21. If you heard it and thought it’d make a good wedding song, well, Lauren says she unexpectedly found out it definitely is.

Lauren tells ABC Audio a couple of her songwriter pals told her that writing a song people want to play at their wedding is the ultimate for a writer. “They were talking about, ‘Once you get a wedding song, that’s it … you have made it. The wedding song is the thing you didn’t know as a songwriter that you always wanted.'”

“And I kind of chuckled. And I had already written ‘Thank God I Do.’ We’d already recorded it,” she continues. She says, a few weeks later, “I was showing it to a friend who was getting married in like two or three weeks … And I look over and tears are filling his eyes. I was like, ‘What? Are you crying?'”

“He’s like, ‘Yeah, I just am imagining my wife. I’m just imagining what she means to me. I can’t wait for this journey that I’m about to take with her,'” Lauren recalls.

“I was like, ‘Uh, oh. I think I’ve got myself a wedding song,'” she laughs.

And by the way, one of the songwriter pals who told Lauren about the value of wedding songs? Amy Wadge, who co-wrote Ed Sheeran‘s “Thinking Out Loud” — a song that’s definitely been played at a wedding or two over the years.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.