“Thank God for this infinite blessing”: Michael Bublé announces birth of daughter Cielo Yoli Rose

Michael Bublé is a proud dad of four. The Grammy-winning singer and wife Luisana Lopilato announced the arrival of their baby girl, ﻿Cielo.

“From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé,” the couple announced in a joint statement, sharing a photo of themselves holding the tiny baby’s foot. “You finally arrived to our lives with your 3.8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!!”

The two share sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, as well as 4-year-old daughter Vida.

Thursday night, hours before flying back to Canada to welcome his daughter via cesarean section, the hitmaker lit up New York City’s Madison Square Garden for his final performance as a father of three.

“In years from now, I’ll be able to tell my daughter the night she was born, I played Madison Square Garden with all you beautiful people,” he told the cheering crowd.

The tributes to the Big Apple didn’t end there. Michael also shared a hilarious story of his first residency in NYC, when he walked out to see the crowd and thanked a woman for waiting in line to see his show. Instead of being starstruck, the fan barked at him, “You better be f***ing good.”

During the emotional concert, Michael performed a resounding Elvis medley in honor of the 45th anniversary of Elvis’ passing, and took a moment to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic, paying tribute to those who struggled and lost loved ones by singing Nat King Cole‘s “Smile.”

The Canadian crooner’s emotions nearly got the best of him when he performed “Home,” a song he wrote and was popularized by Blake Shelton. Michael teared up while singing the poignant lyrics.

