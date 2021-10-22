Text Turkey For More Information

og-vision|BigStock

Jenny O Turkey Hotline opens November 1st.

Jennie-O Turkey Store, one of the most beloved turkey brands in the world, has announced the return of its 1-800-TURKEYS hotline. Starting Nov. 1, Jennie-O consumer-engagement experts are available to help ease the stress around holiday meal planning.

To make it even more convenient to get those holiday meal prep questions answered, the company’s experts are reachable in many ways, including: the company’s 1-800-TURKEYS hotline, through live chat on the Jennie-O website, and even by texting “Turkey” to 73876. From advice on how to prep and cook a turkey, to recipes for side dishes and how to use leftovers, consumers can reach out for real-time support through Nov. 28th. Also new this year, in the days leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, Jennie-O specialists are available around-the-clock.

And some fun facts:

In a recent survey of 2,000 consumers, 49% said turkey is the marquis dish for their Thanksgiving meal, but many are still intimidated about the right way to cook it. Additional survey results indicate that 36% purchase their turkey one week before Thanksgiving. 50% buy their turkeys frozen and 29% fresh. 51% will roast their turkeys, with frying coming in second at 34%. 28% plan to eat between four and six pounds of food on Thanksgiving Day. The majority prefer dark over white meat. 53% will purchase a whole turkey vs. a turkey breast.

