Teri Secrest encourages a natural path to good health, for our current situation, for our future

Teri Secrest is a Certified Health & Wellness Coach, Natural Health Educator, and CEO of the Joy of Living. Teri’s passion is to put the natural back into our life and our health. Teri has helpful, simple tips for maintaining health, strength, and a positive attitude, important at any time, and especially for this time. Power walk each day, and be sure to hydrate–water, and add a drop or 2 of essential oils–lemon or orange, for flavor if needed. Also balance the amount of news watched or read—What we focus on, expands (within our brain). Teri has informational webinars on her website.

www.TeriSecrest.com