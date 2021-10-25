Ten years ago today, Michael Bublé released ‘Christmas’

143/Reprise

It’s hard to believe, but there was a time when Michael Bublé wasn’t synonymous with holiday music. But for the last decade, he and the holiday season have gone hand-in-hand — because ten years ago today, on October 25, 2011, he released his album Christmas.

The album, Michael’s fifth major-label release, hit number-one that December and went on to become his most successful album. It’s sold more than 12 million copies globally, and is one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century. Christmas was also named Album of the Year at Canada’s Juno Awards, making it the first holiday album ever to be so honored.

In 2011, Michael hosted his first NBC holiday special, which was so successful that in 2012, he did another one, featuring Rod Stewart, Blake Shelton and Carly Rae Jepsen. On 2013, he hosted a third special, featuring Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige. He also did one in 2014 and 2015, before calling it quits on the Christmas shows.

In 2012, Michael re-released Christmas with four additional tracks and in 2019, another edition with even more bonus tracks arrived. This year, there’s a Super Deluxe 10th Anniversary Box Set available, which will set you back 200 bucks.

On Monday, Michael took a page from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, posting an Instagram video in which he lip-syncs Ferris’ famous line, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

That’s followed by a sweet montage of videos and photos of Michael and his wife, Luisana — whom he married the same year Christmas was released — and the three children they now have.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.