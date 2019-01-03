Ten Movies That Turn Twenty In 2019!

Ready to feel OLD??

TWENTY years ago at this time, we preparing to Y2K and watching these movies. It kind of blows my mind that this was all twenty years ago and feels like such a blink of an eye! My personal favorite from this list is “The Blair Witch Project”. That movie messed with my head for a long time but it was SOOOOOOOOOOO good and scary. Crazy to think how much $$$ it made on such a short budget!

In case you didn’t see it or just need a refresher on how scary the movie was…here you go!

Here’s the full top 10 list…

The Matrix

The Sixth Sense

Office Space

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

American Beauty

American Pie

Fight Club

The Blair Witch Project

The Green Mile

Toy Story 2

