Ten Movies That Turn Twenty In 2019!

Ready to feel OLD??

TWENTY years ago at this time, we preparing to Y2K and watching these movies. It kind of blows my mind that this was all twenty years ago and feels like such a blink of an eye! My personal favorite from this list is “The Blair Witch Project”. That movie messed with my head for a long time but it was SOOOOOOOOOOO good and scary. Crazy to think how much $$$ it made on such a short budget!

In case you didn’t see it or just need a refresher on how scary the movie was…here you go!

 

Here’s the full top 10 list…

The Matrix

 

The Sixth Sense

 

Office Space

 

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

 

American Beauty

 

American Pie

 

Fight Club

 

The Blair Witch Project

 

The Green Mile

 

Toy Story 2

 

Check out the full story HERE.

 

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.