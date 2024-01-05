Ten in-Demand Jobs with Skyrocketing Wage Growth into 2024

Kzenon|Bigstock

Ten jobs that posted major wage growth last year will remain hot moving further into 2024, according to Payscale.

For 2023, customer service assistant manager, hairdresser, master plumber, automotive body repairer, job coach and audio/visual technician were some of the roles that the compensation software company identified in its recent End-of-Year Report as being the most in-demand by wage growth.

Others included animator, fitness coach, roofer and general manager, according to Payscale.

