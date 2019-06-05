Temporary Blindness While Driving

Glare: it’s happened to every driver.

From turning a corner and being blinded by the sun to driving at night and attempting to squint

through the light beams from oncoming traffic – glare is dangerous.

Glare is defined as a bright light that interferes with your vision.

The light not only makes it difficult to see, but it is also uncomfortable, forcing the driver to squint

or even become teary eyed. The driver’s inability to properly see makes glare incredibly dangerous.

What to do?

Use polarized sunglasses However…

DO NOT WEAR SUNGLASSES AT NIGHT

Slow down and leave more room

Clean your windshield

Clean your headlights

For more GREAT Tips: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069