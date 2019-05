Tell Me THIS Doesn’t Hit You Right in Your USA Feels

God bless WWII veteran and harmonica player Pete DuPre who, just before Memorial Day, played the most beautiful rendition of the National Anthem on his harmonica

🥰 WHOLESOME NEWS 🥰 Before tomorrow's game, 96-year-old WWII vet Pete DuPre, who we met when we visited Normandy in January, will perform the National Anthem on his harmonica. pic.twitter.com/E6euvkSkxE — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) May 25, 2019

Cue goosebumps and tears. Thank you, sir, for your service.