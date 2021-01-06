Teens and Sadfishing

Yeah_Chiffa|BigStock

According to Bark, Sadfishing is when a teen posts online about their emotional struggles.

The difference is that they are fabricating or exaggerating what is going on in an

attempt to get compliments or sympathy.

They will directly reference their anxiety, depression or even thoughts of self-harm

and their sole purpose is to get attention.

They are not seeking help; they just want people to pay attention to them.

This information begs us to ask and wonder how to tell the difference between sadfishing

and genuinely looking for help and assistance.

If a parent notices that their child is partaking in sadfishing, they may wonder

if there is anything they can do, or if they even need to do anything.

Is this just a phase that their teen will grow out of?

A teenager wrote for Parents and spoke about their personal experience with sadfishing

and how parents can help their teen when they are engaging in this online behavior.

Having open communication that is free of judgement and shaming is the best way

to let your child know that they can come to you if something is wrong and guide

them on some ways to appropriately seek attention.