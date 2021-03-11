Teen Helps over a Thousand New Yorkers Get the Vaccine

“I’ve had people tell me that they finally get to see their grandchildren for the first time.”

While most middle schoolers are spending their free time scrolling through TikTok or finishing homework, one seventh grader is using his for good by helping elderly New Yorkers book COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Sam Keusch, 12, has so far helped 1,650 people secure vaccine bookings thanks to the “Vaccine Helper” website he built as part of his Bar Mitzvah project.