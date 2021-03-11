Teen Helps over a Thousand New Yorkers Get the Vaccine

“I’ve had people tell me that they finally get to see their grandchildren for the first time.”
While most middle schoolers are spending their free time scrolling through
TikTok or finishing homework, one seventh grader is using his for good by helping
elderly New Yorkers book COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Sam Keusch, 12, has so far helped 1,650 people secure vaccine bookings thanks to the
“Vaccine Helper” website he built as part of his Bar Mitzvah project.
“I’ve had people tell me that they finally get to see their grandchildren for the first time.
Sam said he got the idea for his website after watching his father help his grandparents
and neighbors in Scarsdale book appointments online,
which often requires patience, constant page refreshing and the ability to type quickly.
A similar story out of Buffalo a High Schooler, Dominque helped out his grandma and all her friends.