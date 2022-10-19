Teen Fav’s

“Taking Stock With Teens” survey. Favorite restaurants snacks and social media.
The survey, details the ins and outs of what’s popular with Gen Z and the results are a mixed bag.
Piper Sandler’s study gathered data from 14,500 teen participants across 47 states. The average age of participants was 15.8 despite the Gen Z birthdates ranging from 1997-2012. So if you’re still a Gen Z but on the “older” side, perhaps these preferences will still ring true for you.
Starting with restaurants, Gen Z loves Chick-Fil-A. The restaurant was the favorite of 15% of survey participants. The rest of the food favorites are as follows:
- Chick-fil-A 15%
- Starbucks 12%
- Chipotle 7%
- McDonald’s 6%
- Olive Garden 3%
That’s not the only food mentioned in the study as snacks were also taken into consideration:
- Goldfish 13%
- Lays 10%
- Cheez-It 10%
- Doritos 6%
- Cheetos 5%
The top social media platforms were also released and the results might be a bit different than you thought:
- TikTok (38%)
- Snapchat (30%)
- Instagram (20%)
While everyone is most certainly on their phones these days (87% of teens own an iPhone), Piper’s survey revealed that food is perhaps the biggest draw for Gen Z teens as it ranked the number one wallet priority for male upper income teens at 23% share.
Now you know!!!
