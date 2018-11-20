Teddy Bears on Patrol!

We got a wonderful call from Debra in West Seattle, who wanted to thank us. You see, Debra had dealt with a stressful weekend and the Teddy Bear Patrol was able to provide some comfort when her granddaughter was in the hospital.

We couldn’t do the Teddy Bear patrol without the generosity of our listeners. You come to hockey games and basketball games, you stop by Bartell Drugs. At every opportunity, we ask and you, so generously, donate. You rarely get to see what becomes of those donations. You know that the Teddy Bear patrol takes bears to fire departments, police departments, hospitals, but then what?

Have a listen and see for yourself. Oh, and thank YOU once again!