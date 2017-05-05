Broken phone screen and hammer on backgrounda hammer blow to the mobile phone in a rage the glass cracked closeupeffectthe broken phone
What’s Your Tech Fail?
What’s your biggest “technology fail”? Maybe you dropped your phone in the toilet, maybe you sent an email you didn’t intend to! Either way, we’ve all been there! Allan & Ashley talk to listeners about their tech fails! Listen here!
