Tears For Fears announce dates for The Tipping Point Tour Part II

courtesy of Live Nation

Tears For Fears is returning to North America this summer. The band has announced dates for The Tipping Point Tour Part II.

The trek, featuring special guest Cold War Kids, kicks off June 23 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, making stops in New York, Austin, Houston, Denver, Seattle and more, before wrapping August 2 in Los Angeles, California.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 4, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general sale set for Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at TearsForFears.com.

The tour is named after their most recent album, The Tipping Point, which Tears for Fears released in February 2022. It was their first album of new material in almost 18 years.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.