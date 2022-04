Our country is, again, divided.

This time over Will Smith and Chris Rock. Listen as Laurie Hardie, Claire and Anna D dissect, pull apart and psychoanalyze the SLAP heard around the world. Keep in mind, this episode was recorded on 3/31, the day before Will announced his resignation from the Oscars academy on 4/1. It’s no April Fools. This is real. Our biggest take away is the realization that Ye now might be a safer bet than Will when the Academy sends out invites….or not.

PODCAST: HERE