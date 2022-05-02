TEAM JOHNNY DEPP OR TEAM AMBER HEARD?

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial is the entertainment we didn’t know we needed in our lives. From jaw-dropping moments throughout the trial to all the hilarious headlines to Johnny and Amber-assigned tip jars at coffee stands, all of it is sparking debates in and out of courtroom. Also a shout out to all the small businesses that have been surviving covid. Ed Sheeran fights and wins against those who try to make pop stars “easy targets” for copyright claims. Our own Seth in the Morning confesses on Instagram one of his biggest fears. Listen as Claire, Laurie Hardie, and Anna D share their thoughts. Spoiler alert: we just want to give him a big hug. What do you think about having an annual Make An Appointment Day – a day dedicated to making your doctor / dentist appointments? And a warning: there is a lot of singing in this episode. But it’s ok. We bring back R.E.M., They Might Be Giants, Rebecca Black, Starship…..we even sing to the Silence of the Lambs soundtrack — or not!!!!