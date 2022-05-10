Teacher Needs A Cruise

everest comunity|Bigstock

Norwegian Cruise Line is thanking teachers with the chance to win a free cruise on its newest ship this fall.

Teachers work hard and they deserve a cruise, you can nominate your favorite teacher (or vote for mine) to win a cruise.

Norwegian’s Giving Joy contest will reward 100 deserving teachers with a free trip on the inaugural sailing of the Norwegian Prima, sailing down to Mexico from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31 Residents of the United States and Canada can nominate teachers for the contest.