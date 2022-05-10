Teacher Needs A Cruise

Norwegian Cruise Line is thanking teachers with the chance to win a free cruise on its newest ship this fall.
Teachers work hard and they deserve a cruise, you can nominate your favorite teacher (or vote for mine) to win a cruise.
Norwegian’s Giving Joy contest will reward 100 deserving teachers with a free trip on the inaugural sailing of the Norwegian Prima, sailing down to Mexico from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31 Residents of the United States and Canada can nominate teachers for the contest.
The ship features a wrap-around deck, an open-air marketplace and food hall, and an outdoor sculpture garden.
Norwegian currently requires all guests 12 years old and older to be fully vaccinated before boarding as well as show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of sailing from the U.S. or Canada, according to the cruise line.
