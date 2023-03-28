‘Taylor’s Version’ of the top 40: Seven albums dominate ‘Billboard’ 200 chart

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Shortly after its release last year, Taylor Swift‘s Midnights set a record when 10 of the album’s songs occupied the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Now that she’s kicked off her Eras Tour, she’s monopolizing the Billboard 200 album chart.

Billboard notes that for the first time in her career, Taylor has seven albums in the top 40 of the Billboard 200 at the same time. She’s the second artist since 1963 to achieve this and, notably, she’s the first one who’s still alive. Seven of Whitney Houston‘s albums charted in the top 40 following her death in 2012.

Taylor’s Midnights is currently at number three on the Billboard 200. That’s followed by Lover at #13, folklore at #14, 1989 at #19, Red (Taylor’s Version) at #22, Reputation at #26 and evermore at #31.

Taylor is performing songs from all seven of those albums and more on her Eras Tour, which kicked off earlier this month. The Eras Tour is a three-hour extravaganza that includes more than 40 songs. The next show is Friday in Arlington, Texas.

Billboard also notes that if you look farther down the chart, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is at #52, while Speak Now is at #69.

Earlier this year, Taylor actually had 10 of her albums on the Billboard 200, but this latest achievement is notable because of how many are in the top 40.

