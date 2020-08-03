Taylor Swift's the first to debut at #1 on album & singles chart in the same week

Beth Garrabrant

Another day, another record falls to Taylor Swift.

Following the news that her new album folklore had debuted at number-one on the Billboard 200 album chart, the first single from the project, “cardigan,” has also debuted at number-one on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart.

According to Billboard, she’s the first artist in the history of both charts — which have been around since the 1950s — to debut on top of both charts simultaneously in the same week.

“cardigan” is Taylor’s sixth number one single overall, and her second to debut at number-one, following 2014’s “Shake It Off.”

In addition to “cardigan” debuting at number-one, two other songs from folklore are in the top five: “the 1,” at number four, and “exile,” at number six. That makes her the first artist ever to debut two songs in the Billboard Hot 100 top four simultaneously, and the first woman to do the same in the top five.

In fact, all sixteen songs from folklore have entered the Hot 100; the lowest entry is “hoax” at #71. As a result, Taylor has now had a total of 113 of her songs enter the Hot 100, setting a new record among female artists. Nicki Minaj previously held the record, with 110.

And finally, Taylor now has had 28 top 10 hits. That ties her with Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder, both of whom started their careers well before Taylor. The only artists who have more are Michael Jackson, Rihanna, The Beatles, Madonna and Drake.

By Andrea Dresdale

