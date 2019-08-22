Taylor Swift’s Squad… Who’s in, Who’s Out

August 22, 2019

It’s my son going back to school… but me doing the homework.  I just can’t keep up sometimes so before her new album drops tomorrow, here’s a Swifty-cheat-sheet.

STILL  TAYLOR APPROVED:

  1. Lena Dunham
  2. Selena Gomez
  3. Haim
  4. Gigi Hadid
  5. Camila Cabello
  6. Lily Aldridge
  7. Katy Perry
  8. Blake Lively
  9. Ruby Rose
  10. Martha Hunt
  11. Todrick Hall
  12. Cazzie David

STILL IN BUT ON THE FENCE:

  1. Ed Sheeran
  2. Lorde
  3. Cara Delevingne
  4. Ryan Reynolds

TOTALLY OUT:

  1. Karlie Kloss
  2. Kendall Jenner

There’s even a chart if you tend to process things visually  CLICK HERE TO SEE

 

This is what I have to pay attention to in my world.  Am I proud of that?  No comment. Ha, ha, ha.

 

 

