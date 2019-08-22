Taylor Swift’s Squad… Who’s in, Who’s Out

It’s my son going back to school… but me doing the homework. I just can’t keep up sometimes so before her new album drops tomorrow, here’s a Swifty-cheat-sheet.

STILL TAYLOR APPROVED:

Lena Dunham Selena Gomez Haim Gigi Hadid Camila Cabello Lily Aldridge Katy Perry Blake Lively Ruby Rose Martha Hunt Todrick Hall Cazzie David

STILL IN BUT ON THE FENCE:

Ed Sheeran Lorde Cara Delevingne Ryan Reynolds

TOTALLY OUT:

Karlie Kloss Kendall Jenner

There’s even a chart if you tend to process things visually CLICK HERE TO SEE

This is what I have to pay attention to in my world. Am I proud of that? No comment. Ha, ha, ha.