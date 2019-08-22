Taylor Swift’s Squad… Who’s in, Who’s Out

It’s my son going back to school… but me doing the homework. I just can’t keep up sometimes so before her new album drops tomorrow, here’s a Swifty-cheat-sheet.
STILL TAYLOR APPROVED:
- Lena Dunham
- Selena Gomez
- Haim
- Gigi Hadid
- Camila Cabello
- Lily Aldridge
- Katy Perry
- Blake Lively
- Ruby Rose
- Martha Hunt
- Todrick Hall
- Cazzie David
STILL IN BUT ON THE FENCE:
- Ed Sheeran
- Lorde
- Cara Delevingne
- Ryan Reynolds
TOTALLY OUT:
- Karlie Kloss
- Kendall Jenner
There’s even a chart if you tend to process things visually CLICK HERE TO SEE
This is what I have to pay attention to in my world. Am I proud of that? No comment. Ha, ha, ha.