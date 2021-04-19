Taylor Swift’s ‘Miss Americana’ is Rotten Tomatoes’ fan favorite movie of 2020

Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary Miss Americana has nabbed Rotten Tomatoes’ Golden Tomato Award for fan favorite movie of 2020.
The film picked up the top prize in the fan-voted poll, which compiled votes cast by users between March 10 and April 13.
“CONGRATS [Lana Wilson]!!!” Taylor tweeted to the doc’s director after hearing the news. “And a million hugs to the fans who made this happen!”
The post-apocalyptic fantasy adventure Love and Monsters came in at number two on the fan favorite list, followed by Disney-Pixar’s Soul, Netflix’s Enola Holmes and Disney+’s Hamilton.
