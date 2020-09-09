Taylor Swift's 'folklore' songs dominate four different 'Billboard' charts

TAS Rights Management

Who says Taylor Swift isn’t versatile? Songs from her latest album folklore are dominating four different Billboard charts right now.

First, the album’s first single, “Cardigan” has reached the top 10 on Billboard‘s Adult Pop Songs chart, which measures radio airplay. It’s her 23rd top 10 on this chart; only one other act has more: Maroon 5, with 26.

Next, another song from folklore, “Exile,” featuring Bon Iver, has made it into the top 20 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs chart, while it stands at number eight on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. On that same chart, “Cardigan” is number four.

And finally, bringing Taylor’s career full circle, another folklore track, “Betty,” has made it onto the top 40 of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. It’s her first song as a lead artist to climb that high on the chart since 2013, when she took “Red” into the top 10.

Meanwhile, as Grammy voting gets underway, Billboard speculates about Taylor’s chances at another Album of the Year Grammy win. She’s already won the award twice; if she wins it for folklore, she’ll be one of only four artists ever to have won it three times. The others are Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

Billboard believes Taylor’s most likely competition for that award will come from Dua Lipa, Fiona Apple, Bob Dylan, Lady Gaga or The Weeknd.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.