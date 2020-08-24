Taylor Swift's 'folklore' dominates Billboard charts for monumental fourth-straight week

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift just broke another major Billboard milestone. Thanks to folklore reigning atop the Billboard 200 for its fourth-straight week, the 30-year-old singer is the first woman to accomplish that feat in five years.

The last album by a woman to top the chart for its first four weeks was accomplished by Adele‘s 25. The 2015 effort maintained its top spot for seven weeks.

It is possible that Swift can enjoy a fifth week in the number one position, becoming the first album to do so since Drake‘s 2018 effort Scorpion.

Folklore easily stayed at number one, moving an additional 101,000 units this past week as second place Pop Smoke‘s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon sold 86,000 units.

Billboard further marveled over folklore‘s incredible reception, adding that it’s the first non-R&B/hip-hop album to sell over 100,000 units in every week for four weeks since Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s 2019 soundtrack to A Star Is Born.

Not only that, the “cardigan” singer broke her own milestone that she set in 2017, tying with Reputation to be the first non hip-hop/R&B album to sell over 100,000 units in each of its first four consecutive weeks, as well.

In addition, folklore is now the second album of 2020, following The Weeknd‘s After Hours, to debut at number one and stay in the top spot for four straight weeks.

Lastly, this album is Taylor’s first in her career to notch four consecutive weeks in the top spot since its release. Red, 1989 and Speak Now spent three straight weeks in the top spot following their respective number one debuts.

As for the singles off folklore, “cardigan” rose to 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

