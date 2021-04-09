Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ Is Here: Five Fascinating Facts

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift’s hotly anticipated re-recording of her 2008 album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), arrives April 9. Here are five fascinating facts about the project:

5. Taylor is re-recording her albums because she was famously unable to buy back the master recordings of her first six albums from her former record label. The ownership of those masters then changed hands several times, but after failing to reach a deal, Taylor decided to simply re-record the albums. By offering fans new versions of those songs, she’s literally taking money out of the pockets of the executives who now have the rights to her work.

4. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) features 27 tracks: Re-recordings of the original album’s 13 songs, six songs from the Fearless Platinum Edition, the movie soundtrack-only song “Today Was a Fairy Tale,” six never-before-released “From the Vault” songs, and a remix of “Love Story (Taylor’s Version).”

3. Taylor had her original duet partner on the song “Breathe,” Colbie Caillat, return to re-record that song for the project. She also invited her country superstar friends Maren Morris and Keith Urban to add vocals to a few of the “From the Vault” songs. She plans to add “From the Vault” extras to all of her re-recorded albums.

2. The original version of Fearless has sold more than 10 million copies since its release in 2008. It features the hits “Love Story,” “You Belong With Me,” “Fifteen” and “White Horse.”

1. Fearless was named Album of the Year at the 2010 Grammy Awards, making Taylor, at age 20, the youngest artist ever to win that award. Her record stood until 2020, when 18-year-old Billie Eilish broke it with her album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

You cracked the codes and guessed all the From The Vault titles. 👏👏👏 Here’s the full track list, my friends. pic.twitter.com/lC3awlRmm2 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 3, 2021

