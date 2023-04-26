Taylor Swift’s exclusive Record Store Day release may become her latest top-10 album

Republic Records/TAS Rights Management

During last weekend’s Record Store Day, one of the most coveted exclusive vinyl releases was Taylor Swift’s folklore: the long pond studio sessions. And it seems it may have sold enough copies to give Taylor three top-10 albums this week.

The 17-track LP, featuring acoustic performances of songs from Taylor’s album folklore, was the first time those songs have been made available on vinyl, though you’ve been able to stream them since 2020. The LP was limited to 75,000 copies, but Billboard reports that if all of them sold out, that’ll be enough to launch it into the top 10.

If that happens, Taylor could find herself with three top-10 albums simultaneously, since both 2019’s Lover and 2022’s Midnights are already there. Meanwhile, Hits Daily Double reports that a fourth Taylor album — folklore itself — could also make it into the top 10 this week.

Other big-name Record Store Day releases by artists like Pearl Jam and Elton John may also appear on the chart next week.

