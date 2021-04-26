Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is now a Grammy winner too

Swift: Francis Specker/CBS; Alwyn: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Here’s one unexpected perk of dating Taylor Swift: Winning a Grammy.

Taylor and her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, collaborated on several songs for her two 2020 albums folklore and evermore. When folklore won the Grammy for Album of the Year a few weeks ago, Billboard reports, Joe’s name was not among the winners, who were announced as Taylor, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner. However, as Billboard notes, the Recording Academy has now belatedly given him the award.

As for why Joe qualified, it’s because he co-produced six songs on folklore: “exile” and “betty” — which he also co-wrote under a pseudonym — as well as “my tears ricochet,” “august,” “this is me trying” and “illicit affairs.”

Billboard says it’s not unheard of for the Academy to add credits to winning projects, and notes that nine people in total won Grammys due to folklore‘s Album of the Year victory. In addition to Joe, Taylor, Jack and Aaron, four engineers/mixers on the album won, and so did the mastering engineer.

Joe and Taylor have been a couple since 2016, and he has reportedly inspired many of her songs, such as “Delicate,” “Lover” and “Invisible String.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.