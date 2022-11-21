Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” remains the #1 song in the country

ABC

Taylor Swift showed us what happens when she is left to her own devices. Not only is her Midnights album the top album in the country, her song “Anti-Hero” extended its #1 run on the Billboard Hot 100.

The track ruled the chart for a fourth week after fans streamed the hit 27.3 million times and snapped up 29,000 additional copies over the past week.

The song now ties “Shake It Off” as her second-longest-running #1, which also claimed the top spot for four weeks back in 2014. “Anti-Hero” has a ways to go before beating her longest-running #1, “Blank Space,” which led the Hot 100 for seven weeks.

Elsewhere on the chart, Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” regained ground and enjoyed a third place finish this week, while Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit” rebounded to fourth place.

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” rounds out the top five.

