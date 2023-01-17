Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” is now her longest running #1 song

ABC

Everybody agrees Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” is a bop, because it’s officially her longest-running #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.

The single has notched its eighth official week on top of the chart, which beats the personal seven-week record her 2014 song “Blank Space” held.

When it comes to songs scoring multiple weeks atop the Hot 100, only five of her singles have managed to do so. Aside from “Anti-Hero” and “Blank Space,” her 2014 hit “Shake It Off” dominated the chart for four weeks, while “Look What You Made Me Do” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” both enjoyed three-week rules.

Four other songs of hers hit #1 for a week, which are “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” “Willow,” “Cardigan” and “Bad Blood” featuring rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Fans streamed “Anti-Hero” 16.8 million times over the past week and also bought up 7,000 additional copies. The latter number was boosted by Taylor selling the song and its 10 previously released versions for a discounted .69 cents on her online store during that charting period.

Because of those numbers, the single also leads the Digital Song Sales chart for a fifth week.

