Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ has sold over 1 million copies in U.S. in five days

1989 (Taylor’s Version) doesn’t look to be going out of style any time soon.

Taylor Swift’s newly rereleased album has sold over 5 million copies in the U.S. during its first five days of release, according to initial reports to Luminate.

That makes it this year’s top-selling album, overtaking two other Taylor albums: her 2022 record, Midnights, at number two and the summer’s release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) at number three.

And she just keeps beating herself: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) owns the biggest sales week of 2023, a record which was previously held by Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) when it debuted in July. In fact, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has the biggest sales week for any album since Midnights dropped in October 2022.

As 1989 (Taylor’s Version) surpasses 1 million sales, it becomes the sixth instance where one of Taylor’s albums sold more than a million in less than a week, following the debuts of Midnights, reputation, folklore, the original 1989, Red and Speak Now, respectively.

In other Taylor news, she’s just added three more show dates to the Canadian leg of The Eras Tour. You can catch her and special guest Gracie Abrams in Vancouver, British Columbia, in December 2024. Verified Fan registration is available starting now. Selected fans will receive an access code on November 8, while tickets will go on sale November 9.

