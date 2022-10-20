Taylor Swift was teasing ﻿’Midnights﻿’ as early as her NYU commencement speech

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Sneaky, sneaky Taylor!

Taylor Swift is a “Mastermind” when it comes to slipping Easter eggs into her social media posts, but it turns out she was teasing Midnights months before we even knew she was working on her 10th studio album.

We know this thanks to Taylor’s partnership with Spotify to help promote ﻿Midnights﻿ by releasing snippets of song lyrics in countries around the world. Thursday morning, a new lyric went up in Mexico City that read, “Breathe in, breath through, breathe deep, breathe out.”

Those are the same words Taylor used in her commencement address at New York University way back in May. She had told the graduating class at the time, “And as long as we are fortunate enough to be breathing, we will breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out.”

Fans then began poring over the address to see if, maybe, there were more clues hidden within the inspiring speech.

Taylor also said this in her speech: “Everything is connected by my love of the craft, the thrill of working through ideas, and narrowing them down and polishing it all up in the end, editing. Waking up in the middle of the night, throwing out the old idea because you just thought of a new or better one, or a plot device that ties the whole thing together.”

In addition to referencing midnight, she previously released the lyrics “I polish up real nice” in London and “I should not be left to my own devices” in New York City.

Taylor may have also slipped a song title when she told the graduates, “Scary news is, you’re on your own now. Cool news is, you’re on your own now.”

That mirrors the album’s fifth track, titled “You’re on Your Own, Kid.”

Midnights arrives Friday, October 21.

