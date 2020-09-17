Taylor Swift turns up the nostalgia by returning to her country roots to perform "betty" at ACM Awards

ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

It’s been seven years since Taylor Swift performed at the ACM awards and the wait has been well worth it. Taking the stage Wednesday night, the 30-year-old officially ushered in her folklore era by performing “betty” for the first time.

Stripping the song down to just an acoustic guitar, Swift — wearing a burgundy sequined turtleneck and khakis… yes, and the signature red lipstick — proved that, despite pursing a career in pop music, she is still very much the same person country fans came to know and love.

Swift’s performance hearkened back to the first time she graced the ACM stage 13 years ago to perform her debut single “Tim McGraw,” in which she opted to perform solo with just her guitar.

The two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year gave her all as she sat alone on a stool upon the Grand Ole Opry stage with the spotlight streaming down on her.

“Back home,” the official Taylor Nation Twitter wrote shortly before the singer was set to go on stage.

It should also be noted that Swift opted to do her own hair and makeup for the worldwide debut of “betty,” as confirmed by People.

“Betty” is a song written in the perspective of a teenage boy named James who does his girlfriend Betty wrong and has to learn how to apologize and accept responsibility.

The track is the eighth song of Swift’s record-shattering studio album folklore, which dominated the Billboard charts for an impressive six weeks straight.

By Megan Stone

