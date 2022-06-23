Taylor Swift to release her new song “Carolina” tonight

Courtesy Sony Pictures

Get ready, Swifties! Taylor Swift drops “Carolina” at midnight tonight — her haunting theme for the upcoming movie Where the Crawdads Sing.

The Grammy winner told fans to make room on their playlists on Thursday morning and dropped a link where they can pre-save the new song. Taylor didn’t share any more details about “Carolina” and has kept pretty quiet about the new offering.

Fans are hoping Taylor will have more to say when the song drops at midnight ET.

When announcing the song in March, she said on Instagram, “Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.”

The singer added she wrote the song by herself and tapped folklore and evermore producer Aaron Dessner to help her bring “Carolina” to life. She also teased at the time, “I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”

The movie’s director, Olivia Newman, previously revealed Taylor made the song authentic to the early ’50s, which is when the first half of Where the Crawdads Sing is set. Added Newman, “They chose instruments that were only available before 1953 and she recorded it in one take the way they recorded songs at the time.”

Where the Crawdads Sing arrives in theaters July 15.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.