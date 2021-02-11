Taylor Swift to make "surprise announcement" on 'Good Morning America' this morning

ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

Taylor Swift is making a major announcement during her Thursday appearance on Good Morning America.

GMA teased the upcoming interview on Twitter, writing on Wednesday, “@taylorswift13 has a new surprise announcement to make — and she’s making it tomorrow exclusively on GMA!”

The morning show also urged fans to “Make sure to tune in to hear the news!”

TOMORROW ON @GMA: @taylorswift13 has a new surprise announcement to make — and she’s making it tomorrow exclusively on GMA! Make sure to tune in to hear the news! pic.twitter.com/3dKhmZBT6C — Good Morning America 💛💛 (@GMA) February 10, 2021

Shortly after the announcement was posted, fans began concocting wild theories about what Taylor’s “surprise announcement” could potentially be.

Also not helping the intense speculation was Taylor Nation, her official management team, who further whipped fans into a frenzy when they posted a cryptic 13-word update when sharing a photo of Taylor’s beloved cat, Olivia.

“Olivia’s got that ‘i’m staying at my parents’ house’ working from home mood,” the tweet read, which included the house and twinkling star emojis. Taylor has gained somewhat of a reputation for inserting hidden messages into her social media posts.

olivia’s got that “i’m staying at my parents’ house” working from home mood 🏠✨ pic.twitter.com/Xu8i9YepP4 — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) February 10, 2021

Fans quickly picked up on the word count that aligned with the “Willow” singer’s lucky number and began dissecting the meaning behind the two emojis.

The most popular theory is that the 31-year-old singer re-recorded her second album, Fearless, and will announce its release date.

Swift has been itching to reclaim the rights to her music catalogue after her nemesis, Scooter Braun acquired her old label, Big Machine Label Group, in June 2019 — and along with the sale, Braun also acquired the masters to Swift’s catalogue up to 2017’s Reputation.

He later sold her masters to an investment firm, Shamrock Holdings.

The 10-time Grammy winner slammed the sale in a November announcement and confirmed she started re-recording her old music, as she was contractually able to do so.

She also teased, “I have plenty of surprises in store.”

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

By Megan Stone

