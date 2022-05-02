Taylor Swift to host ‘All Too Well’ screening and conversation at 2022 Tribeca Film Festival

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift isn’t just a musician: She’s also a screenwriter, director and actress. Those talents will be on display this June at New York City’s 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

The festival will include a special screening of Taylor’s acclaimed short film All Too Well, which she directed, wrote, produced and starred in, along with Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. After the screening, she’ll host a conversation in which she discusses her approach to filmmaking.

All Too Well accompanied the 10-minute version of Taylor’s song, which appeared on her re-recording of her album Red. It topped the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the longest song ever to do so.

The event takes place June 11 at 3 p.m. at New York’s Beacon Theatre. Single tickets for the festival are available for purchase today at TribecaFilm.com.

Other celebrities who’ll be giving special Tribeca talks include Pharrell Williams, Tyler Perry and Cythia Erivo. Plus, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their movie Heat on a special panel. The casts and crew of Velvet Goldmine and Eve’s Bayou will also celebrate the 25th anniversaries of those films.

