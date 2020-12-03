Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Post Malone are tops on 'Billboard' Year End charts

Post Malone and The Weeknd are the winners on Billboard’s 2020 Year End charts, with Taylor Swift and Harry Styles also making strong showings.

For the second year in a row, Post Malone is the number-one Artist of the Year, thanks to the success of his album Hollywood’s Bleeding and its hit single, “Circles.” This is the first time an artist has scored that title back-to-back since Adele did it in 2011 and 2012.

While Posty is also the year’s top male artist, Taylor Swift is the top female artist of 2020. This is Taylor’s fifth time as Billboard‘s top female artist. Her album folklore, meanwhile, is the only album by a woman in the year’s top 10.

Harry Styles is the only British act in the list of the top 10 Artists of the Year; he’s also the only Brit to have an album in the year-end top 10.

The Weeknd may not have scored a Grammy nod, but his song “Blinding Lights’ is Billboard‘s #1 Hot 100 hit of the year. That’s because while it only spent four weeks at number one — fewer than other songs — it broke the records for the most weeks spent in the top five and the top 10 in the entire history of the Billboard Hot 100.

The rest of the top 10 songs of the year include Dua Lipa‘s “Don’t Start Now,” Harry’s “Adore You,” Maroon 5′s “Memories,” Maren Morris‘ “The Bones” and Lewis Capaldi‘s “Someone You Loved.”

