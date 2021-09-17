Taylor Swift surprise-drops “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version),” thanks to TikTok trend

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift is taking fans into her “Wildest Dreams” with the surprise release of her ‘Taylor’s Version’ of the hit track.

On Friday, the superstar offered fans a special treat by releasing her reimagined version of the song, thanks to its popularity on TikTok as part of the trending Slow Zoom videos, where the camera slow-zooms in on a person as an apropos song plays.

“Hi!” Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version,” Taylor writes on her socials, with several kissing heart emojis.

The new rendition of the song still honors its pop roots while elevating the cinematic element. A preview of the song was shared earlier this year in the trailer for Spirit Untamed.

Upon its original release as a single in 2015, from Taylor’s 1989 album, “Wildest Dreams” reached the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Billboard Mainstream Top 40.

Taylor is getting ready to release the re-recording of Red on November 19. She released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April.

