Taylor Swift sets new record on album chart as Travis Kelce praises her brother’s Christmas gift

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift couldn’t say goodbye to 2023 without setting one more Billboard chart record, right?

Taylor’s albums dominate the top four spots on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. It’s the first time any act has done this since the chart was created in 1991. Overall, she has six out of the top 10 titles on the chart, with 1989 (Taylor’s Version) leading the way at #1. That’s followed by Midnights at #2, Lover at #3 and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) at #4.

The rest of the top 10 includes folklore at #6 and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) at #10.

In other Taylor news, she didn’t appear on her boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s New Heights podcast on December 29, as some fans hoped she would, but the special “Kelce Family Year End Holiday Spectacular” edition of the podcast did include a shout-out to another member of the Swift family: Her brother, Austin.

In the episode, Travis praised Austin for doing a “full commit” with his holiday game, dressing head to toe in a Santa Claus suit when he attended the Chiefs Christmas Day game with Taylor, their parents and his girlfriend. Austin also impressed Travis with his holiday gift.

“He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag,” said Travis. “It was in the Santa sack … [he] whipped it out and handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time.”

That would be 1994’s Little Giants, starring Rick Moranis and Ed O’Neill as brothers who coach rival Pee-Wee football teams.

As for what Travis and Taylor gave each other, that’s still a secret — for now.

