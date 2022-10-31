Taylor Swift reveals ﻿Midnights ﻿was born from “a creative writing prompt”

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift revealed the question that sparked her 10th studio album, Midnights, which was: What keeps you up at night?

The singer was a guest on The Graham Norton Show, and she shared some backstory on her newest effort. “It’s a concept album and the main question is ‘What keeps you up at night?'” she explained.

Taylor provided some examples about what prevented her from falling asleep. “You could be up at night because you’re reeling from just having met someone and you’re falling for them or you could be plotting revenge,” she listed off, adding, “You could be thinking about what could have been!”

“You can think of it as a creative writing prompt, which is what I did,” Taylor continued. “That’s where the album came from.”

Taylor also revealed the original thought that encouraged her to re-record her first six albums that “were sold away from me.” She remarked, “I just figured if I made them the first time, I can make them again.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Taylor floated the idea of collaborating with Bono of U2. Bono was also a guest on Graham Norton because he is currently promoting his new book, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

The two sat next to each other on the signature red couch and were asked if they ever worked together.

“Not yet… We’re gonna talk about it later,” Taylor teased. That led to Bono declaring, “I’m a Swiftie!” Apparently, the U2 singer had sent Taylor roses when she performed in Dublin, and she never forgot the kind gesture.

“He’s just that great and thoughtful, just the best there is,” she lauded.

Fans are hoping this means Bono will feature on an upcoming “From The Vault” track on Taylor’s next re-recorded album.

