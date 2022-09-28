Taylor Swift reveals latest ‘Midnights’ song title

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift took to TikTok Tuesday night to reveal the latest track name from her upcoming album, Midnights, as part of her ongoing “Midnights Mayhem with Me” series.

Using her ping-pong-balls-in-a-bingo-cage method, Taylor plucked the ball marked with the number six, and revealed that track six on the album is called “Midnight Rain.”

“Midnight Rain” joins track 13, “Mastermind,” track eight, “Vigilante S**t,” and track seven, “Question…?”

Midnights, which has 13 tracks in all, arrives October 21.

