Taylor Swift responds to a 7-year-old fan letter during her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift made a 7-year-old named Bella‘s wish come true during her Eras Tour stop in Las Vegas by replying to a letter the child wrote.

Bella’s mother, Gina Lanzino, shared the touching story in a TikTok post earlier this week. In the nearly 3-minute-long clip, Lanzino explained that her daughter wrote a letter before the show and was determined to get it to the “Lavender Haze” singer.

According to Lanzino, the letter read: “‘Dear Taylor, I’m your biggest fan. My favorite color is… what’s yours?’”

“[Bella] drew a little picture and she says, ‘I’m gonna bring this to the show and make sure Taylor gets this letter. I was kinda like, ‘I don’t really think that’s going to happen, but let’s try,'” she continued.

The plan was set in motion when Lanzino arrived at the stadium and her daughter approached an usher and asked him to deliver the letter to Taylor. Lanzino thought that was the last she’d seen of the letter, until she — and Bella — were pleasantly surprised.

“We were about halfway through the show when some people came to our box…and they were asking for Bella,” she explained. “I said, ‘That’s my daughter, what’s going on?’ And they say, ‘We wanted to give this to you,’ and it was the letter Bella gave to Taylor and she [Taylor] signed it. She [Bella] did write her section number on the back, but I really didn’t ever in a million years think that this was going to get returned to her.”

“Just wanted to tell that story because I thought it was so awesome and so cool of Taylor to do,” Lanzino concluded. “So Taylor if you see this thank you you made my 7 year old thrilled.”

