Taylor Swift praises Zoë Kravitz’s performance in ‘The Batman’: “THE CATWOMAN OF DREAMS”

If you’ve ever wondered whether Taylor Swift is a Marvel or a DC kinda gal, it appears we have our answer.

Taylor took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to praise the new film The Batman, and, in particular, Zoë Kravitz‘s portrayal of the iconic character, Catwoman. Taylor posted a photo of Kravitz onscreen in the film, which appears to have been taken in a theater or screening room.

“@zoeisabellakravitz IS THE CATWOMAN OF DREAMS,” Taylor captioned the post. “The Batman was PHENOMENAL!!”

Taylor and Zoë have apparently been friends for quite a while: There are photos of them out together in New York City in 2016.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, opened with $128.5 million at the box office this weekend, the second-best opening of the pandemic era. Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home was first.

