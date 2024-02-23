Taylor Swift plays Sydney after weather-related evacuation, announces bonus track

Don Arnold/TAS24/[SOURCE] for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift‘s first show in Sydney, Australia was plagued by bad weather, but it eventually went on.

The show’s start time was delayed due to rain, and according to the Sydney Herald, the floor and the lower part of Accor Stadium had to be evacuated due to a nearby lighting strike. The late start time meant that opening act Sabrina Carpenter‘s set was cut, but she came back later to sing with Taylor during the “surprise songs” set.

When the show began, Taylor acknowledged the weather, according to the Herald, telling the crowd, “We have a little bit of a weather situation, a little bit of rain but I have never known an Aussie crowd that let anything get in the way!”

According to a social media post, during the surprise songs segment, Taylor revealed an alternate cover for her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, and announced that the vinyl includes an exclusive bonus track called “The Albatross.” She also raved about the Sydney Zoo, which she’s visited twice so far. “I don’t think you guys understand how cool kangaroos really are,” she gushed. “They are so cool, so strong, so bouncy.”

Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce was at the show, along with Taylor’s dad Scott. Also spotted in the stands were Katy Perry and British singer/actress Rita Ora. On Instagram, Katy posted a photo of herself hugging Taylor, with the caption, “got to see an old friend shine tonight.” The two technically buried the hatchet back in 2019, but it appears there’s still no “Bad Blood.”

Meanwhile, Taylor’s made history on the Australian charts. Billboard reports that her albums currently occupy seven of the top 10 spots on the ARIA Albums chart — a feat no other artist has ever accomplished.

