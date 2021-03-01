Taylor Swift permanently cancels Lover Fest shows: "I'm so disappointed"

Swifties who were hoping that Taylor Swift‘s Lover Fest stadium shows, which she had to postpone last year, would be rescheduled are out of luck.

In a tweet, Taylor wrote, “It’s not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about. I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed.”

She went on to say that even though refunds have been available since the first postponement, she knows many fans held onto their tickets in hopes of new dates.

“I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule,” she wrote, but added, “This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future.”

“I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to,” she told fans. “I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again.”

Lover Fest was initially set to feature several festival-style stadium shows in the U.S., and numerous overseas festival appearances in Europe and South America. The shows were planned to promote Taylor’s 2019 album Lover, but since then, she’s released two additional albums, folklore and evermore.

I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again 💘 pic.twitter.com/q3T23FCpMn — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 26, 2021





By Andrea Dresdale

