Taylor Swift parties with Blake Lively, Miles Teller on her birthday

Gotham/GC Images

Travis Kelce was back in Kansas City for mandatory practice, but Taylor Swift still managed to have a happy birthday in New York City on Wednesday.

Page Six reports that Taylor and Blake Lively were seen entering the cocktail lounge Outer Heaven December 13. Taylor was wearing a black minidress decorated with a sparkly night sky, along with black platform heels. Newsweek reports that she and Blake were also seen at nightclub The Box with Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh. On her way in, paparazzi serenaded Taylor with “Happy Birthday.”

Blake directed Taylor’s video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” which Miles and Keleigh starred in.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that throughout the day, there were dozens of flower deliveries at Taylor’s New York City apartment. It’s not clear who they were from.

Taylor actually started her birthday celebrations a day early, as Page Six notes, stepping out Tuesday night with pal Selena Gomez, along with Miles and Keleigh. On Wednesday, Selena posted a selfie of the two of them on her Instagram Story, showing Taylor kissing her while snapping the pic. “Happy Birthday to the goddess that is Taylor Swift,” reads the caption.

