Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez react to Texas school shooting: “So broken”

Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Selena Gomez are among the celebrities who took to social media to express their grief, shock and outrage over the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday that left 19 children and two adults dead.

On Twitter, Taylor posted a video of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr making an impassioned plea for gun control. “I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there…I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough,” said an emotional Kerr.

Taylor captioned the video, “Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.”

Taylor’s friend Selena Gomez, a Texas native, wrote on Twitter, “Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe?”

Including a link to the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, Selena added, “It’s so frustrating and I’m not sure what to say anymore. Those in power need to stop giving lip service and actually change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future.”

And at her concert in LA on Tuesday night, Olivia Rodrigo told the audience she was “devastated” about the shooting, and added, “We should never have to worry about our safety or our lives at places that are dedicated to our learning and growing. And I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in — and we need stricter gun control laws in America.” The audience cheered her remarks.

