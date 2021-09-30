Taylor Swift moves up release date of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift has evidently decided that it’s very important that her new album be available to fans on her favorite day of its release month.

Red (Taylor’s Version) was originally scheduled to come out November 19, but since Taylor’s favorite number is 13, she‘s moved the release closer to that day.

“Got some news that I think you’re gonna like,” she tweeted. “My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th! Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album.”

Red (Taylor’s Version), her re-recording of her 2012 album Red, and features 30 songs, including collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and Phoebe Bridgers, plus Taylor’s versions of two songs that became country hits for Little Big Town and Sugarland, respectively: “Better Man” and “Babe.”

