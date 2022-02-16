Taylor Swift, Madonna, Elton John & more announce exclusive Record Store Day releases

In addition to serving as the Global Ambassador for Record Store Day, Taylor Swift is also participating in the April 23 event, which sees artists releasing and limited-edition exclusive vinyl albums and singles to independent record stores nationwide.
Taylor’s contribution to Record Store Day is a seven-inch single of “the lakes,” a song from the deluxe version of her album folklore. It includes two tracks: “the lakes (original version),” which has never been available on vinyl before, and another version.
As previously reported, Taylor has also contributed her song “The Man” to Portraits of Her, a charity Record Store Day compilation that will raise money for We Are Moving the Needle, a charity that supports female audio engineers and producers.
The dozens of other releases you’ll find in your local indie record store on April 23 include:
–A vinyl version of Elton John‘s The Complete Thom Bell Sessions EP, featuring six tracks; the original 1979 release only had three. Among them are the hits “Mama Can’t Buy You Love” and “Are You Ready for Love.”
–A double-LP vinyl version of Stevie Nicks‘ 1981 solo debut Bella Donna, featuring an LP of outtakes, B-sides and demos.
–A five-track vinyl maxi-EP celebrating the 35th anniversary of the soundtrack to Madonna‘s 1987 movie Who’s That Girl. It features remixes of “Who’s That Girl” and “Causing a Commotion.”
—A two-LP version of #1‘s, Mariah Carey‘s 1998 compilation of her first batch of chart-topping hits, plus four bonus tracks.
