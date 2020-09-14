Taylor Swift "LOVES" fan's suggestion of a movie based on "The Last Great American Dynasty"

Beth Garrabrant

Earlier this month, a fan’s tweet suggesting a movie based on Taylor Swift’s folklore song “The Last Great American Dynasty” went viral, complete with celebrity replies, but over the weekend, Taylor herself finally chimed in.

To back up a bit, on September 7, a Swiftie tweeted, “The Last Great American Dynasty would make an incredible movie. The story is timeless yet unique, the music would be exquisite, and it already has the perfect title. As for the cast: Blake Lively (Rebekah), Ryan Reynolds (Bill), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (neighbor).“

As Taylor fans know, the song is about a real-life woman, Rebekah Harkness, the former owner of the mansion that Taylor now owns in Rhode Island. She married an oil heir named Bill, and inherited all his money when “his heart gave out,” as Taylor sings. She also had a “feud with a neighbor,” Taylor sings, which led to her stealing the guy’s dog and dying it “key lime green.”

On Friday, Jesse Tyler Ferguson responded to the tweet, telling Taylor and her good pals Blake and Ryan, “Ok I’m avail for this.” Ryan responded, “But Bill’s heart… ?”

On September 12, Blake chimed in, “I painted Ryan key lime green …I can’t wait til he wakes up.”

And then, Taylor finally weighed in on the entertaining thread.

“not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen, but…I LOVE THIS.” she wrote.

In the song, Taylor sings, “Who knows, if I never showed up what could’ve been/There goes the loudest woman this town has ever seen/I had a marvelous time ruining everything.”

And considering that Taylor just won an MTV VMA trophy for directing her video for “The Man,” and the fact that she also directed the clip for “Cardigan,” who’s to say that she won’t eventually make a movie about Ms. Harkness?

By Andrea Dresdale

